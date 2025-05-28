New toolkit launched to help Scottish beef farmers grow the herd

Scotland’s beef farmers are being encouraged to take simple steps to grow the national herd, as a new support programme is launched to strengthen the red meat supply chain.

The online programme 'Meat Our Potential' is intended to be a go-to resource for farmers looking to expand their beef herds while boosting productivity and profitability.

Developed by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and the Scottish Red Meat Resilience Group (SRMRG), it offers guidance to help boost cattle numbers and confidence across the sector.

The launch comes on the back of economic and consumer data recently published by QMS, indicating a major growth opportunity for beef production in the UK.

Current projections show that to meet domestic demand without raising import levels, an extra 278,000 tonnes of beef will need to be produced by 2030.

Scotland’s share of that target equates to approximately 22,000 tonnes—or 79,000 additional breeding cows.

Hitting this target could deliver an estimated £281 million in output and £76 million in gross value added (GVA) to the Scottish economy.

Kate Rowell, chair of QMS, emphasised the urgency and opportunity: "Our goal is to increase Scotland’s beef production by adding a couple more cows per herd each year.

"With demand for home-grown beef on the rise, and local processing infrastructure well equipped to support, Scotland is well placed to feed our growing nation – but only if we take action now."

Improving productivity is important, but on its own, it won’t be enough to meet future demand, Ms Rowell explained.

To reach the required increase through efficiency alone, farmers would need to produce six to eight more calves from an average herd of 48 cows, or raise finishing weights significantly – which could result in many animals falling outside market specifications.

She said: "That’s why a modest increase in herd size, combined with smarter productivity strategies, offers a more balanced and realistic path forward."

The programme is structured around three themes—productivity, profitability, and growth—each broken down into three key areas of focus.

These will be rolled out in phases over the summer, with regular updates announced across QMS channels.

The first theme, productivity, will launch in June and is aimed at helping farmers to establish a strong and sustainable base for expansion.

The resource hub will also showcase case studies from farmers already taking steps to grow their herds, providing inspiration and insights to peers across the sector.