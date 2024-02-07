A new toolkit seeks to encourage small farms to take on apprentices and new entrants into an industry that is challenged by labour shortages.

To coincide with National Apprenticeship Week, Lantra has launched an employer toolkit, offering guidance on what an apprenticeship is, what is involved and breaks down the steps to take.

Farming is dominated by small and micro businesses who often need help with hiring apprentices and navigating the apprenticeship system.

Recognising this, the skills charity's toolkit aims to simplify access to information and support, and to share best practice.

Research by Lantra shows that although farmers see the benefits of employing apprentices, they often struggle to find practical information about this employment and training route.

Marcus Potter, chief executive at Lantra, said that employing an apprentice for the first time 'can seem like a challenge'.

He said: "We know there are labour shortages on farms, yet only a small number of farm businesses are employing apprentices.

“Our new toolkit provides clear advice and step-by-step guidance to make the process easier, as well as the experience of one farm business that has already taken on an apprentice and has seen the benefits."

John Aynsley runs a mixed farm of over 1,400 hectares on the edge of the North York Moors, and has employed an apprentice from a non-farming background.

He thinks the new guide will be well-received by the farming community: “An apprentice is more than an extra pair of hands," he said.

"They bring a youthful energy, and eagerness to learn about everyday practical farming.

"Farmers can make apprenticeships work for them, whilst easing the workload at very little extra cost.”

The new employer toolkit applies to the system in England, and is available to download online.