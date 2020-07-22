New TV series seeks farmers keen to diversify

The show's business experts will help farmers explore opportunities and realise their ambitions

A new TV series is on the lookout for farmers who would like to receive expert advice and ideas on how to diversify and supplement income.

STV Productions is looking for farmers across the UK who are interested in diversifying in order to develop new sources of revenue.

The company, who make Catchphrase and Antiques Road Trip, said the series is due to film later this year and early 2021.

Experts will be on hand throughout the journey to help farmers explore opportunities and realise their ambitions.







The series will be hosted by TV presenter and celebrity farmer Adam Henson.

Executive producer, John Redshaw said the show would like to hear about diversification ideas or plans already in production.

“We’re keen to meet with farmers to take part in what we know will be a hugely positive and upbeat experience – and might even be life changing," he said.

"By learning about the history of their farms, and studying the potential within their agricultural landscapes, we want to join farmers on their journey to make their diversification dreams a reality.

"Please spread the word, get in touch and help us celebrate the next chapter in our great farming community.”

Farmers interested in participating are asked to get in touch with the production team at farming@stv.tv or 0141 300 3806.