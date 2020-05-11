New varieties added to Recommended Grass and Clover Lists

Only grasses and clovers that have undergone at least four years of independent testing are included

Thirteen new varieties have been added to the 2020/2021 Recommended Grass and Clover Lists for England and Wales.

Ten new varieties of ryegrass, two Hybrid and one Timothy (grass) have been added to the updated RGCL.

The lists are a valuable resource for grassland farmers, enabling them to select varieties that will perform well in a particular system.

The data come from trials carried out by the NIAB-TAG, Barenbrug, IBERS, DLF Seeds, DSV, AFBI and SRUC, and are evaluated by a panel of experts.







Varieties are rigorously tested for factors such as total and seasonal yield, feed quality, disease and persistence before making the lists.

Siwan Howatson, AHDB Grass & Forage Scientist, said: “When thinking about reseeding, farmers should check the RGCL to ensure that the varieties being selected are on the lists and are the best available to meet their needs.

"This will help them make informed decisions alongside their seed merchants.”

In addition to providing information on the varieties, the RGCL also includes a range of information for farmers on how they can manage their reseed and maximise the productivity of their grassland.