New venture to create UK agricultural knowledge service

Farmers are set to gain greater access to the latest independent advice backed by UK research as a new partnership between Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and ADAS gets underway.

Both groups will pool their research expertise from Scotland and England to offer a national agricultural and rural knowledge service for farmers and agricultural businesses.

Through the joint venture, new and existing partners will be able to tap into the experts at ADAS and SRUC – which includes SAC Consulting, their specialist consultancy and diagnostic services, as well as education and training courses.

The partnership will also be the vehicle for more collaborative research.







The joint venture will operate in fields such as agriculture and climate change; soil health; synthesis of evidence to support policy development; data; ecological modelling and genomics; sustainable diets and food production systems; animal welfare; and sustainable food supply.

Among the new partnership’s priorities will be to launch a new digital platform that will provide a shop window to an independent source of knowledge, expertise, tools and services for the rural and food sectors.

This new project will be announced in the springtime of 2020.

ADAS has 400 staff delivering in 60 specialist subjects across England and Wales. SRUC, through SAC Consulting, have 24 offices across Scotland and Northern England and offer a range of specialisms in soil nutrition, livestock and agronomy, branding and marketing of food products, and analytical testing.

Colin MacEwan, Director of Commercialisation and Innovation, said: “The combined expertise of both ADAS and SRUC creates an extraordinary wealth of knowledge that will be of vital importance to the future of our food and farming industry.

“We are excited about the opportunity that this new and dynamic partnership will bring to support future farming and food systems.”

Jackie Evans, ADAS Agriculture and Land Management Managing Director, said: “The venture will combine and enhance the strengths of both organisations, for the benefit of rural businesses.

“Both offer end-to-end services, with a wide array of industry-relevant skills and expertise, so this will be a comprehensive offering. We are excited to see where the venture takes us and welcome relevant enquiries from the rural and agricultural sectors.”

Established over 75 years ago, ADAS has a long-standing history of innovative thinking, delivering on national and international projects in a wide array of industries and public sector services, while SRUC has been at the heart of Scotland’s rural economy for over a century.