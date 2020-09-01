New video raises awareness of Scotch Lamb PGI

The content has been posted during this week's Love Lamb Week campaign which highlights the sustainable and nutritional qualities of British lamb

A new video has been launched which aims to raise awareness and celebrate Scotch Lamb PGI during Love Lamb Week.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has launched a new video, bringing together representatives from across the Scotch Lamb PGI supply chain.

It was launched on the first day of Love Lamb Week (1-7 September), an industry-wide initiative emphasising the nutritional benefits of lamb and its role in sustainable meat production.

The video includes representatives from NFU Scotland, Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland, National Sheep Association Scotland, John Scott Meat, Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs, Scottish Craft Butchers, Scotch Butchers Club, Scotch Beef Club, alongside local farmers and chefs detailing what they love about Scotch Lamb PGI.







It’s finally #LoveLambWeek and here’s a wee video, featuring some well-known industry faces, explaining why consumers should buy Scotch Lamb PGI. #LoveLamb #MakeitScotchLamb pic.twitter.com/SQW51IAsdI — QMS (@qmscotland) September 1, 2020

“Great things happen when our industry rally to support initiatives like Love Lamb Week,” said Kate Rowell, QMS Chair.

“From field to fork, representatives from across the whole supply chain have come together to promote why they love Scotch Lamb PGI."

The video, and follow-up content that will be posted over the next week, aims to promote the industry’s world-renowned quality assurance schemes and impressive sustainability credentials.

Ms Rowell said: “The aim of Love Lamb Week and this video is to highlight the quality, taste and nutritional benefits of lamb, and who better to do that than the people behind that process.”

Lesley Cameron, QMS Director of Communications and Marketing added: “It’s been fantastic to see so many industry representatives take a leading role in helping market and promote Scotch Lamb PGI.

"There’s still time to be involved with Love Lamb Week 2020 and the wider campaign with expressions of interest open to become a ‘Make it’ ambassador.”

Love Lamb Week was set up in 2015 by the late Rachel Lumley, a passionate Cumbrian sheep farmer who wanted to promote the meat to a wider audience.