New video series to replicate on-farm knowledge sharing

A new video series for farmers to replicate the knowledge sharing that traditionally happens at local on-farm meetings is being launched.

The fortnightly show, being developed by Scotland-based Farm Advisory Service (FAS), will cover a wide range of topics across farming sectors.

FAS TV will also look at regular updates on regulatory and policy changes affecting Scottish agriculture.

Each 30-minute programme will deliver technical messages from farmers demonstrating advice in practice.

Jennifer Struthers, FAS TV producer and senior consultant at SAC Consulting, said lots of rural TV shows were not intended exclusively for farmer audiences.

"We believe there is a gap in the market for TV made from a farmer’s perspective,” she said.

Throughout 2021, the 25 episodes of FAS TV will be filmed across Scotland, giving farmer viewers the opportunity to visit farms from Stranraer to Shetland.

Upcoming episodes will look at utilising grazing systems when milking with robots, woodland for shelters, advice on mental health and protecting soils, among other topics.

Cara Campbell, consultant at SAC Consulting said: “We’ve had some great filming days so far, in a socially distanced manner.

"The farmers have all been really enthusiastic, despite the challenges of the winter weather.”

FAS TV will be launched at the end of March on YouTube.