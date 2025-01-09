New VR tool raises importance of on-farm eye protection

A new virtual reality tool will allow farmers to experience the harsh reality of what can happen when they decide to ignore safety and work without eye protection.

The Farm Safety Foundation, known as the Yellow Wellies, has developed the tool for visitors to the upcoming agricultural machinery show, LAMMA.

Visitors to its stand (20.500) will have the chance to immerse themselves in three scenarios designed to highlight the importance of wearing eye protection while carrying out certain farming activities.

This interactive experience aims to open visitors’ eyes to the consequences of not wearing basic eye protection and demonstrate how wearing this PPE would prevent an injury from occurring.

The charity's spokesperson said: “Your eyes are one of the most important organs of the body. Unfortunately, they’re also one of the most delicate and susceptible to injury.

“Activities around the farm like drilling, working with chemicals or riding an ATV without the proper PPE can have devastating long-term effects on a farm workers vision.”

A few years ago, the charity introduced audiences to Ryan Taggart, a young farmer from Northern Ireland who lost sight in one eye from a farm accident.

And now every time his story is told as part of Yellow Wellies' farm safety training at colleges and universities, it has an impact.

Stephanie Berkeley, the charity's manager, said: “This made us think that if we could bring his story to life in some way, this would allow us to bring the experience to more farmers and make them appreciate the importance of PPE and help them to work smarter and safer.”

The charity worked with Northern Ireland mobile app and software development agency Sugar Rush to create three scenarios offering users a choice of whether to wear eye protection or not and what could happen based on their decision.

Ms Berkeley continued: “We know that young people learn in different ways, and while watching someone’s story can have impact, allowing someone to experience it for themselves virtually and safely takes it to another level.

“We believe in championing alternative learning methods as a way of engaging the next generation of farmers and equipping them for their chosen career.

“For a generation raised on interactive technologies, we really believe that using VR in our sessions can help encourage active engagement and contribute to driving safer behaviours in the industry."

LAMMA, the annual agricultural and technology show, takes place from 15-16 January, at the NEC in Birmingham.