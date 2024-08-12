New Welsh creamery seeks to expand operation with farmers

Pembrokeshire Creamery, the only liquid milk facility in Wales accredited to supply major retailers with Welsh milk, is now seeking to expand its operation with local farmers.

The creamery, which officially opened last month with the creation of around 80 new jobs, has the capacity to bottle more than a million litres of milk a week.

With recently announced new investment in the facility, when the dairy reaches full capacity, it will be able to supply around two million litres of milk a week.

It has already announced major deals to supply own-branded milk to Asda and Lidl stores across Wales and has launched its own Blas y Tir branded milk.

Mark McQuade, managing director of the creamery, said it was on a mission to support local farming communities and to source all milk as locally as possible.

"We’ve been pleased with the level of interest from dairy farmers in signing up with us – but we still have some capacity," he explained.

By removing the need for Welsh milk to be transported to bottling plants in England, the creamery seeks to cut food miles, increase supply chain efficiency, create new skilled jobs and support local farmers.

The development of the £20m creamery has been supported by the Welsh government and Pembrokeshire County Council. Additional funding support has also been provided by HSBC.

Mr McQuade said: “We’d encourage any dairy farmers who might be interested in supplying the Creamery to call in for a tea or coffee and have a chat with us at our stand."