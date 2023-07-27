New Welsh Lamb PGI campaign puts farmers as stars of the show

Farmers who produce Welsh Lamb PGI are at the centre of a new campaign which aims to boost sales of the food product.

The Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales campaign will place the expertise of sheep farmers at its heart, while showcasing what makes the meat special.

Under the ‘Uniquely Welsh. Experts in their field.’ banner, it will focus on the generations of farming tradition that defines the industry.

In Wales, sheep are overwhelmingly reared on its natural resources, such as grass and rainwater, and 80% of its farmland is unsuitable for growing crops.

This makes raising livestock in Wales the most efficient way to turn marginal land into high-quality food.

Largely reared on grass in its unique, natural environment, Welsh Lamb is celebrated by top chefs across the world for its versatility and fresh, delicious taste.

One of the farmers taking part in this year’s campaign is Emily Jones of Garnwen Farm in Penuwch, Ceredigion.

The fourth generation of her family to have farmed the same patch of land in the uplands of mid Wales, farming for her is a passion and a way of life.

She said: “I’ve been farming alongside my family all my life, and I couldn’t think of anything else that I’d prefer to be doing.

"While I’ve learned everything I know from my family, as they also did from the generation before them, I’d like to think that I’ve added some of my own knowledge along the way.

“As it can be such a hard and demanding way of life, I truly believe that you can only do it if you feel the passion for the work, and a connection to the land that produces the food.

“And it is this passion and expertise that ultimately shines through to produce something that is not only respected the world over for its quality and taste, but is also sought after by some of the leading chefs and restaurants across the world.”

Laura Pickup, head of strategic marketing for Hybu Cig Cymru, added: “We’re delighted to be putting farmers front and centre of our upcoming campaign.

"It is a great way of showing how their expertise, hard work and dedication is key to producing a superior product that is respected across the world."