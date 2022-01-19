New Welsh language course tailor-made for farmers

A new 10-hour Welsh language course has been launched specifically for farmers and farm workers in Wales.

The National Centre for Learning Welsh and Menter a Busnes have launched 'Learn Welsh', a tailor-made course for the agricultural sector.

It aims to give farmers and farm workers the freedom to learn Welsh in their own time and at their own pace.

Both organisations say the Welsh language is "an important part of the culture and heritage of rural Wales".

Their new partnership stems from one of the recommendations of the 'Iaith y Pridd' report, conducted in 2020 by Farming Connect.

The report considered how the Welsh-speaking agri-community could contribute to the goal of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

While conducting research for the report, it became apparent there was a desire to learn Welsh among non-Welsh speaking farmers and workers, who could see the practical benefits of being able to speak Welsh.

As a result, one of the recommendations was to "create Welsh lessons with content built around agricultural themes".

Dona Lewis, the centre’s deputy chief executive, said: "We know that the percentage of Welsh speakers in the agricultural sector is higher than the national average, which is 43% compared to 19%, and there is a desire to learn Welsh within the industry.

"By making it a flexible online course, learners can follow it at a time convenient to them."

Alun Jones, chief executive of Menter a Busnes added: “The agricultural sector is a stronghold of the Welsh language, and we are seeing a growing interest among non-Welsh speakers in learning the language."

The Work Welsh 10-hour sector-specific courses, including agriculture, are available free of charge from the Learn Welsh website.