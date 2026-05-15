New Welsh rural minister handed major farming challenges

Welsh farming faces a political reset after Llyr Gruffydd was appointed Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability.

The new minister takes office amid mounting pressure over future farm funding, bovine TB and environmental regulation, with many farmers concerned that future policy changes could place further strain on family farms and food production.

Wales’ new First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, confirmed his cabinet appointments following the recent Senedd election, placing Mr Gruffydd in charge of rural affairs at a critical time for the agricultural sector.

NFU Cymru and the Farmers’ Union of Wales both welcomed the appointment, saying Mr Gruffydd brings significant experience and a strong understanding of the challenges facing rural Wales.

The role carries major political pressure as the industry continues to grapple with economic uncertainty, climate demands, regulatory reform and questions over the future direction of agricultural support.

The sector also remains divided over future post-Brexit farm funding reforms and increasing environmental requirements linked to public payments.

NFU Cymru President Abi Reader said the union had worked closely with Mr Gruffydd during his time as Plaid Cymru’s Shadow Rural Affairs Spokesperson.

She said he brought “a wealth of experience and understanding of the sector to this role at a critical time for the industry”.

Ms Reader noted that several commitments within Plaid Cymru’s election manifesto closely aligned with NFU Cymru’s own priorities ahead of the Senedd elections.

She added the union looked forward to continuing its relationship with the new minister and “working together to deliver on those shared areas of ambition for the benefit of Welsh farmers and rural Wales”.

The Farmers’ Union of Wales also described the appointment as coming at a difficult period for agriculture, with farms facing economic pressures, environmental expectations and sweeping policy reforms.

FUW President Ian Rickman said the union had engaged regularly with Mr Gruffydd over many years and valued his understanding of farming’s importance to rural communities and the wider Welsh economy.

He said: “Mr Gruffydd takes on the role at a pivotal time for Welsh agriculture and our rural communities.”

Mr Rickman stressed the union wanted clarity on how farming and food production would be prioritised within the new portfolio and what that would mean “in policy and practical terms for the sector”.

The FUW identified future farm support, bovine TB eradication, on-farm regulation and long-term food production among the major issues facing the new minister.

The union also warned future agricultural policy must strike the right balance between environmental ambitions and maintaining productive, profitable family farms across Wales.

Alongside welcoming Mr Gruffydd’s appointment, the FUW paid tribute to outgoing Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies, thanking him for maintaining engagement with the farming industry.

During the election campaign, the union carried out farm visits, hustings and policy briefings with candidates across Wales to highlight concerns over food security, water quality regulations and support for the next generation of farmers.

FUW Deputy President Dai Miles said the campaign had helped strengthen relationships across the political spectrum.

He added: “The FUW remains committed to working constructively with the Welsh Government and Members from across the chamber to secure a sustainable and thriving future for Welsh family farms and our rural communities.”

Decisions taken during the next Senedd term are likely to shape the future of Welsh farming for years to come as the industry battles economic pressure, climate demands and uncertainty over future support.