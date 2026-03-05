New wildfire action plan unveiled to tackle growing fire risk in Scotland

A new government strategy aimed at tackling the rising threat of wildfires in Scotland has been welcomed by farmers and land managers.

The Scottish government’s Strategic Action Plan for Wildfires, published today (5 March), sets out measures designed to improve prevention, preparedness and response to major blazes across the country.

The strategy comes as wildfires are becoming more frequent and more damaging in parts of Scotland, particularly during prolonged dry periods.

The plan includes new firefighting units, improved coordination between land managers and emergency services, and greater use of private sector equipment during major incidents.

Rural business organisation Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) said the strategy reflects months of collaboration between ministers, farmers, land managers and emergency services.

Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive of Scottish Land & Estates, described the plan as a significant step forward in addressing the growing risk of wildfire.

“This landmark strategic action plan will enhance prevention, preparedness and response to wildfires, which, sadly, are becoming more frequent and more damaging,” she said.

Laing said the government had worked closely with the rural sector to identify practical steps that would improve coordination when fires break out.

“Ministers have listened and worked in partnership with the rural sector to identify the key actions required to enable us to make better use of resources and to work more effectively when a fire does break out,” she said.

This includes making greater use of helicopters and specialist equipment held in the private sector during wildfire emergencies.

Following major fires last year, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has expanded its wildfire response capacity by investing in equipment, vehicles and training.

The fire service has also created a new tactical burnback team, introduced four wildfire support units with enhanced equipment and deployed two interim wildfire units in Lockerbie and Thurso.

Evidence of the role played by land managers in tackling fires was highlighted during the major wildfires in Carrbridge and Dava last year.

A report submitted by Scottish Land & Estates to the government found that at least 36 rural businesses, including 30 estates, contributed personnel, equipment and expertise to the response effort.

The value of specialist firefighting equipment supplied by private land managers was estimated at nearly £4 million, with at least 110 employees and contractors involved in containing the fires.

One of the key elements of the action plan is the introduction of a new “concept of operations” framework by the fire service ahead of the 2026 wildfire season.

The framework will outline how emergency services, public bodies and private land managers work together during wildfire incidents as part of a more integrated fire management approach.

The plan also aims to expand the Community Asset Register, which lists equipment and resources that can be used during rural wildfire incidents.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Land & Estates will work together to encourage more organisations and volunteers to register assets that could support wildfire response.

The strategy also includes plans to review Scotland’s system for assessing wildfire risk and issuing alerts, with support from the Scottish Wildfire Forum and the University of Edinburgh’s Fire Research Centre.

In addition, the Scottish Government is facilitating discussions between the Association of British Insurers, insurers, emergency services and land management organisations to ensure wildfire risks are properly reflected in insurance policies.

The action plan also draws on recommendations from the Scottish Multi-Agency Resilience, Training and Exercise Unit (SMARTEU).

The agency warned that reducing fuel management practices could increase both the frequency and severity of wildfires.

It also highlighted concerns that private firefighting equipment used by land managers during previous incidents is more extensive than the equipment currently held by the fire service.

Laing said these findings reflected concerns long raised by land managers about the importance of fuel load management.

“We welcome the comments made by SMARTEU that any reduction in fuel load management would likely exacerbate wildfires, a point that has been made consistently by land managers and has been taken on board by policymakers,” she said.

She added that the success of the strategy would depend on swift action before the next wildfire season.

“The development of this plan is a very promising start, but our collective ability to prevent, prepare and respond to wildfire requires that the actions are progressed with urgency, in partnership with the private sector,” she said.

“We must follow through on the recommended actions in the coming weeks, before the start of the next wildfire season, when the risk of major blazes increases.”