New window for peatland development grants opens in Wales

A new window for applications for peatland development grants has opened, offering Welsh landowners between £10,000 and £30,000 to prepare ground for peatland restoration.

The first round of the grants, launched in April 2022, proved popular, with the original fund of £100,000 extended to £112,400 to cover applications.

They were introduced in response to support with pre-restoration evidence, such as initial surveys and assessments, to help speed up peatland restoration action.

In this second round of competitive grants, awarded through the National Peatland Action Programme (NPAP), the total pot remains at £100,000.

Peatland is the most valuable land resource in Wales for carbon capture, given its potential to store 30% of soil-based carbon.

However, it is estimated that 90% of Welsh peatlands are in a damaged condition.

Restoration involves over a 100 different techniques to re-wet the peat, including for example narrow dams called ‘bunds’ that allows water storage at different levels.

Rhoswen Leonard, lead dpecialist advisor for NPAP said: “This grant helps new partners to take the first steps to assess their peatland before submitting an action plan to support future restoration.

“The Development Grant is part of a larger peatland restoration programme funded by Welsh Government to the value of over £2.5 million over the next 2 years.

"We have different funding options for different peatland and landowning scenarios and are always open to conversations.”

Access to the development grants application process is through the National Peatland Action Programme webpage.

The deadline for applications has been set at 8 February 2023.