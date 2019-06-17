New Zealand shearers set to inspire UK audience with new classes

Stars of the 'She Shears' film will deliver shearing classes in Wales to inspire young shearers

Stars of a popular New Zealand sheep shearing film are set to deliver new classes in Wales to inspire young shearers.

Female shearers who blow away stereotypes in the traditionally male world of sheep shearing will deliver classes for aspiring young shearers at three agricultural colleges in Wales this month.

Last year they starred in ‘She Shears’, a film investigating what drives women shearers to follow their dream to win the Golden Shears, the world's top shearing competition.

Two are legends of the sport: Emily Welch and Jills Angus Burney, who is also a High Court barrister.

Encouraged to quit in her 50s by her orthopaedist, Jills found a second career as a High Court barrister and solicitor. However, she hasn't been kept away from the Golden Shears.

Emily Welch is one of New Zealand's first and most successful female shearers, and is the current World Record Holder for shearing 648 lambs in nine hours, overtaking Jills’ 2007 record.

Emily is mother to three small children and also finds the time to run her own shearing contracting company, coordinating shifts for dozens of contract shearers every season.

Central Otago shearer and wool handler Pagan Karauria returned to the Golden Shears last year following a horrific car accident that tragically killed two of her friends and left her with severe injuries.

She believes her true determination lies in beating the terrible internal injuries suffered in that accident. She now mentors other young women to become champion shearers.

The classes are to take place at Glynllifon College, Llysfasi College and Newtown College between 18 to 19 June.