Newly established Food and Drink Export Council hosts first meeting

The new Food and Drink Export Council has held its first meeting as the sector looks to increase British food exports by 30% by 2030.

Following significant lobbying from the industry to boost exports, the government has delivered on its pledge to establish the council.

Members of it, which includes the NFU, Defra, a selection of SMEs and others, have now met for the first time to set objectives for the UK's future export strategy.

The aim of the meeting was to bring together industry experts and devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to promote exports from all parts of the UK.

The council's establishment is seen as a crucial step towards promoting farmers' interests overseas.

The body's purpose is provide strategic oversight and co-ordination to help identify additional measures that will help deliver increased exports.

It is expected the council will have a strong focus on the development and delivery of a long-term strategic plan to drive growth in agriculture, food and drink exports.

NFU director of trade Nick von Westenholz, who attended the first council meeting, said work had stated to get British food on plates across the world.

“The quality of British food is globally renowned, and the NFU has an ambition to increase British food exports by 30% by 2030," he added.

“The NFU has campaigned for a Food and Drink Export Council to help achieve that ambition, and so we're delighted that its work starts today.

"I look forward to the government and farming industry working together to get more climate-friendly, British food on plates across the world."

It comes as exports of British food to major non-EU markets have soared above pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

Overall, exports of UK food and drink products globally were worth £5.3 billion in Q1 2022, a rise of nearly 31 percent compared to Q1 2021.