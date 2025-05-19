Newton LDP hits bullseye with record £50,000 rural charity clay shoot

Over £50,000 has been raised for farming charity RABI and Cancer Research after 180 people took part in a clay shoot on the Shuckburgh Estate.

Newton LDP’s fourth annual charity clay shoot on 8 May smashed its previous fundraising record, collecting just over £50,000 for good causes.

The event, held at the Shuckburgh Estate on the Warwickshire–Northamptonshire border, attracted more than 180 shooters, over 220 guests in total and 40 volunteers.

Funds will be split between RABI, which receives £41,054, and Cancer Research, which receives £9,083 in memory of land-development veteran Tim Parfitt.

Since the first shoot in 2022, the series has now raised almost £135,000.

Richard Foxon, managing director at Newton LDP, said: “We’re incredibly proud of how far the charity shoot has come in just four years.

"The support from across the land, property and farming communities continues to be phenomenal.

"It’s thanks to the enthusiasm and generosity of everyone involved that we’ve been able to raise such a fantastic sum for two very worthy charities.”

Participants enjoyed a professionally run shoot managed by Honesberie Shooting, a gourmet lunch provided by Flying Pig Catering, a raffle and a lively charity auction.

The day also featured a keynote address from farm-safety campaigner James Chapman MBE, who described the life-changing injury he sustained as a farmer and the vital assistance he received from RABI.

Emily Millington, national fundraising manager at RABI, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the continued support shown by Newton LDP and all those who took part in this year’s event.

"These funds will allow us to keep making a positive impact on farming communities across England and Wales.”

Next year’s event is scheduled for Thursday 14 May 2026