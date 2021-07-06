Newton Rigg's farm secured by educational charity

The future of learning from the land at the last remaining agricultural college farm in Cumbria looks set to be secured following an offer to purchase by an educational charity.

The Ernest Cook Trust has committed to maintaining Low Beckside Farm, Mungrisdale, as a crucial learning resource for the region.

The Trust’s offer for the farm has been accepted by Askham Bryan College, in a sale organised by land agency Savills.

The farm is the sole remaining centre of learning on the land in Cumbria and was part of Newton Rigg campus, run by Askham Bryan College, which is closing this month.

There was local concern at the potential loss of this valuable learning resource to the children and young people of Cumbria.

Now its future looks secure as an operating farm with the educational charity saying it looked forward to re-establishing it as a learning centre.

It plans to get more people learning from the land by operating the farm alongside training schemes, apprenticeships, demonstrations, educational visits, workshops, seminars and open days.

The Ernest Cook Trust’s Chairman of Trustees, Andrew Christie-Miller said: “We have been looking for a suitable place to support land-based learning in the north of England.

"We are really excited about the opportunities that Low Beckside will offer to so many young people.”

Tim Whitaker, CEO and Principal of Askham Bryan College, which took over the running of Newton Rigg in 2011, said: “We are delighted that The Ernest Cook Trust has come forward to protect this valuable local resource.

"Low Beckside has provided practical training opportunities to so many young people over the years and its contribution to the future of upland farming now looks set to continue.”