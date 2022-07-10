Next Tory leader has 'uphill battle' to win back rural vote

The next leader of the Conservatives has an 'uphill battle' to win back the trust of farmers and rural voters, industry groups have warned.

Mr Johnson stepped down as leader of the Conservative Party and plans to stay on as prime minister until a new leader is elected in the coming months.

A new interim cabinet has been announced following numerous resignations from his government, which led to his resignation.

A leadership contest for the new leader has also started, with ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak the favourite to become the next prime minister.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss, who used to be Defra Secretary, announced her participation in the race this weekend. Other candidates include Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, Sajid Javid and Nadhim Zahawi.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA), which represents 28,000 farmers and landowners, said the next prime minister should have a "robust and ambitious plan" for the countryside.

“Rural communities feel ignored, angry, and forgotten about. And for good reason," the group's president, Mark Tufnell, said.

He pointed to the rural economy being 18 percent less productive than the national average, leading to a "stagnant economy and limited aspiration".

Elsewhere, less than half of rural areas had adequate phone coverage, and rural homes "remain even less affordable than those in urban areas, while rural jobs pay less".

Polling by the CLA shows that the Tories and Labour are now neck and neck in rural areas, a 7.5 percent swing since the 2019 general election.

"Boris Johnson had no plans to fix this chronic problem – the next prime minister must," Mr Tufnell added.

“If the Conservatives wish to prevent the Blue Wall from crumbling further, it must enact a robust plan for the rural economy immediately.

“Otherwise, the party risks losing the hearts and minds of 12 million rural voters.”

Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said the way of life of farmers and other people who live and work in the countryside must be "protected and not subject to discrimination".

“Amid the current political turbulence and an impending leadership contest, there remains a cost of living crisis that is affecting rural communities as deeply as any part of the country," he said.

"The urgent requirement is that the government returns as quickly as possible to normal function and that ministers who understand the priorities of the countryside are in place.

“Rural communities hold the keys to Number 10 as much as any other group in the country and so it is pivotal that the views of those living in the countryside are not overlooked."