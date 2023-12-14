Next Welsh First Minister must 'end attack on rural communities'

Calls have been made for the Welsh government to 'end their ongoing attack' on rural communities as Mark Drakeford, Wales' First Minister, steps down.

Mr Drakeford, who has been First Minister since 2018, has announced he will resign with a contest for the leadership of Welsh Labour to begin shortly.

He said: “I have today formally notified the chair of the Welsh executive committee of my intention to stand down as leader of Welsh Labour in March 2024."

Mr Drakeford added that nominations for his successor as leader will soon open, and the process will be concluded by the end of the Senedd spring term.

Under his leadership, the Welsh government has pushed controversial proposals that will force farmers to comply with tree planting requirements.

As part of the Sustainable Farming Scheme, which is Wales' post-Brexit system of support, farmers must allocate 10% of farmland to trees.

Last year, Mr Drakeford sparked anger after he said that farmers must "do things that taxpayers are willing to invest in" to receive subsidies in the future.

More recently, Welsh farm leaders wrote to the First Minister to express 'deep concern' over the loss of £37.5m in the rural affairs budget.

They called for 'budgetary certainty' for the rural affairs portfolio ahead of the Welsh government publishing its draft budget later this month.

Countryside Alliance Wales, which has heavily criticised the direction of travel under Mr Drakeford's leadership, said the next First Minister must "work with the people of the countryside to enhance and promote rural Wales."

The rural body warned Welsh Labour to "end their ongoing attack on our countryside and rural communities".

Rachel Evans, director of the group said: "Right now it feels like it's Cardiff against the countryside and that needs to change.

"We will be urging all candidates to be the new FM to work with the people of the countryside to enhance and promote rural Wales."

She added: "As we start a new chapter for Wales, I sincerely hope Welsh Labour end their ongoing attack on our countryside and rural communities."

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) president Ian Rickman added that family farms were the "heart of our rural economy".

He said: “We thank the First Minister Mark Drakeford for his service to Wales and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

“As a union we know that family farms in particular are at the heart of our rural economy, caring for our landscape, and of course our culture, and they make innumerable other contributions to the well-being of Wales and the UK.

"We look forward to working with the next First Minister and Welsh Labour Leader to be appointed, ensuring that we continue to see thriving, sustainable, family farms in Wales.”