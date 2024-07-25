NFU acquires property planning company Woolf Bond

The NFU has acquired planning company Woolf Bond as part of its strategy to bolster income and increase the offer for its farmer members.

The union now has a portfolio of planning and land-based services available to members in England, following the acquisition of the Reading-based firm.

Woolf Bond provides planning advice to the property sector, which includes the housing and mixed-use sectors.

NFU commercial and investment director, Ken Sutherland said the acquisition was 'a great addition' to the union's professional services available for members.

He said: “We now have offices across all of our English regions that provide a range of professional planning advice and consultancy.

"Our highly ranked planning firms, combined with the brilliant offer from NFU Energy means all members have a great range of professional services at their fingertips.”

Woolf Bond planning director, Steven Brown added the firm was "delighted to have the support of a nationally respected organisation".

“We are excited about our future growth strategy and continued commitment to providing specialist planning advice to the development industry, landowners and NFU members in helping them achieve their development aspirations.”

The NFU's other professional services includes CT Planning, Acorus Rural Property Services, PWA Planning Group and NFU Energy.