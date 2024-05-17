NFU and consultancy PWA Planning join forces

The NFU and PWA Planning have announced they will join forces, a move which will integrate the consultancy into the union's professional commercial services.

PWA Planning provides planning and land advisory services across various sectors, including the housing, commercial and industrial, sports and leisure and energy sectors.

In 2021, they launched Energy Planning, a specialist division focused on renewable energy projects such as solar and wind developments and battery energy storage schemes.

NFU director of commercial, Ken Sutherland said the acquisition of PWA Planning was part of the union's plans to grow a national professional service.

Describing the move as a 'very welcome addition to the NFU membership offer', he said it would the service would be focused on all aspects of land use.

He said: “PWA’s sector expertise, in particular its residential and energy specialisms, together with its experience advising on a wide range of land diversification projects, is also a perfect fit with our other businesses such as NFU Energy.”

PWA Planning joins NFU Energy, CT Planning and Acorus Rural Property Services in the professional commercial services available by the NFU.

PWA planning managing director, Paul Walton said: “This is great news for our clients, staff and consultancy partners because it gives our business firm foundations on which to build for the future.

“Coming under the NFU umbrella allows us to benefit from additional resources and expertise, which allows us to add extra value to our present and future clients.”