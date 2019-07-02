NFU and Kennel Club gets dog walking message out

Attacks on livestock on farmland are still on the increase, as is the problem of dog fouling which can cause livestock to contract dangerous diseases

The NFU and Kennel Club have joined forces to provide advice on how to be a responsible dog owner with the launch of a new poster.

The poster has been published in Vet Accord - the official journal of the British Veterinary Association - sent to 18,000 vet professionals across the country.

It aims to promote responsible dog walking in the countryside by educating the public about issues such as livestock worrying, cleaning up dog mess and advice on staying safe around cattle and calves.

It comes as farm groups urge dog owners to be responsible and control their animals in the countryside when out and about this summer.







With many lambs now in fields, farmers highlight that dogs must be under the full control of their owners and attacks on sheep are avoided.

NFU Mutual released statistics in February which shows that livestock worrying is at a historic record high.

The rural insurer estimates that the total cost of livestock worrying to the agricultural industry exceeded £1.2m in 2018.

Meanwhile, farm groups are also highlighting their concerns that cows are losing unborn calves due to infections from dog mess on farmland.

Parasites found in some dog faeces can result in the abortions of cattle and death in sheep.