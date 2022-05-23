NFU and NAAC produce farmer-contractor safety checklist

A checklist has been produced to make it easier for farmers and contractors to work together in a safe and efficient manner.

Produced by the NFU and National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC), the guide has been created to improve safety management on-farm.

The checklist aims to draw together the vital elements of a successful and safe contractor-farmer relationship.

Both parties will have duties under health and safety law, both groups say, with communication 'essential' to ensure that everyone is aware of their responsibilities to protect staff and the public.

As part of the Farm Safety Partnership, the NAAC and NFU are working with other industry organisations to improve the safety record in farming.

A total of 34 people in Britain were killed in agriculture during the past year, according to the latest available figures.

Jill Hewitt, NAAC chief executive said: “Contractors are now relied upon by many farms to provide a skilled labour force and high-tech machinery.

"It is essential that everyone works together to exchange local information to make the job run smoothly, avoid public nuisance and keep staff, families and the public safe.”

NFU vice president David Exwood added: "This new checklist is a great tool to ensure that the whole industry is working together to help everyone remain safe.

“This checklist is about improving the working relationship between farmers and contractors by making small changes to reduce the risk of accidents, while also improving efficiency and productivity.”