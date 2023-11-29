NFU appoints consultants Campbell Tickell to review Red Tractor's governance

The NFU has appointed consultants Campbell Tickell to complete its review into the governance of Red Tractor following the row over the Greener Farms Commitment standard.

The review will establish Red Tractor’s decision-making procedures and its transparency, as well as examining who is consulted by Red Tractor in its development of standards.

It will also look at the balance of this feedback and how Red Tractor engages with stakeholders.

Campbell Tickell, a multi-disciplinary management consultancy specialising in governance, advises charitable, not-for-profit and public sector organisations.

The announcement of the Greener Farms Commitment caused huge backlash within the industry, as many feared it would eventually become compulsory, forcing farmers to increase spend on higher environmental standards.

Earlier this month, Red Tractor said the voluntary 'bolt-on' module, which was due to come into effect in April 2024, will be put on hold until the NFU completed its review.

The NFU said about the review: "Having examined the effectiveness of [Red Tractor's] processes, it will identify any obstacles which need addressing.

"Through interviews and survey work, the review team will speak to a cross-section of those involved across the Red Tractor process, including farmer representatives, to determine how those processes work currently."

In January, the findings of that review will be presented to NFU Council and the Red Tractor Ownership Body, the union said, with the final report to be made available in February.

Commenting on the review, Red Tractor chair Christine Tacon said that the strength of feeling from farmers had "become clear to everyone”.

“It has been a difficult period across UK agriculture, which has brought forward frustration from farmers that runs deeper than just our proposals for an environment module.

"We recognise that and have decided that the NFU’s independent review of Red Tractor governance must come first."

She added: “Any continuation of work on an environment module would need to include more detailed dialogue with farmers and supply chains and consider relevant government policy on agriculture for all UK nations.

“The views of our members are very important, and we are sorry that we have been slow to understand them fully."