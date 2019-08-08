NFU asks Bristol Balloon Fiesta visitors to 'Back British Farming'

The Bristol Balloon Fiesta is a 'fantastic opportunity' to share passion for food and farming, the NFU says

The NFU will bring its Discovery Barn to the Bristol Balloon Fiesta for a second year to encourage visitors to support its Back British Farming campaign.

The Discovery Barn will return to the event which attracts more than 500,000 visitors each year.

As well as providing an engaging exhibit for families to learn more about farming and where their food comes from, the NFU will also be celebrating the best of British produce.

Visitors can sample local produce from Lye Cross Farm or taste delicious apple juice produced in Somerset at Rich’s Cider Farm.







Children can get involved in a host of activities and games, from milking Annabelle the cow to taking home a packet of seeds that they can plant and grow for themselves.

NFU President Minette Batters said it is 'more important than ever' that the general public get behind the nation’s food producers.

“The Bristol Balloon Fiesta is a fantastic opportunity to share our passion for food with thousands of visitors,” she said.

“Britain has some of the highest animal welfare and environmental standards in the world and is the third cheapest country for food in the world.

“When you buy British, you are buying into this and more. You are buying a product that is high-quality, safe and sustainable.”

Mrs Batters added: “We want people to join more than 28,000 existing supporters in backing British farming and putting an apple on our tree in the Discovery Barn to send a clear message that food production in Britain must be championed and prioritised by the government as we grow closer to the Brexit deadline of October 31.”