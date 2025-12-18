NFU backs planning shake-up as government moves to give farms a default 'yes'

Farmers could soon face fewer planning hurdles under government proposals that would see councils give a default “yes” to agricultural developments in rural areas, a move the NFU has welcomed as a boost for investment and business growth.

The union said the announcement of a consultation on planning reforms could significantly cut red tape and speed up approvals for new farm buildings, making it easier for farmers and growers to invest in modern facilities, including those designed to improve animal welfare.

At the centre of the proposals are changes to the Principle of Development, under which local planning authorities would be expected to approve agricultural developments unless there are exceptional circumstances. The NFU said this should lead to faster decision-making and greater certainty for farm businesses looking to expand.

The government has also reaffirmed its commitment to consult on exemptions from Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) requirements for smaller sites in the new year, alongside plans to simplify rules around delivering biodiversity offsite, which could reduce costs and complexity for farmers.

The NFU said the practical impact of the reforms would be felt in clearer guidance and less time spent navigating complex planning rules, allowing businesses to focus on food production, investment and supporting rural employment.

The union said the changes could be particularly important for small and family-run farms facing rising costs and regulatory pressures. NFU vice-president Rachel Hallos said: “The government's proposed consultation is a clear indication of its intent to modernise the planning system and make it work better for farming businesses.”

She added: “We agree with the Secretary of State Steve Reed that the current system is not working well enough and must change to allow our members’ businesses to grow and invest in the future.”

She said the proposed changes to the Principle of Development would represent “a significant step forward in making planning simpler and more supportive of farming businesses” if implemented.

Hallos also highlighted the importance of water security, particularly for horticultural producers, saying stronger support for reservoirs in the National Planning Policy Framework would bring farmers and growers “one step closer to securing reliable access to clean water, safeguarding the UK’s future food security”.

She said farmers remained committed to caring for the countryside and enhancing the natural environment, arguing that simplified rules would allow the sector to continue protecting biodiversity, maintaining hedgerows, improving soil health and safeguarding water quality, while still producing affordable food.

Planning reform has been a long-standing priority for the NFU in its discussions with government, she added, from meetings with the prime minister to ongoing work with Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle. Hallos said it was encouraging to see concerns previously raised with Steve Reed during his time at Defra now reflected in proposed reforms.

The NFU said it would engage fully with the government on the forthcoming consultation on BNG exemptions for smaller sites, as well as expected announcements on further permitted development rights for agriculture next year.

Farmers and growers will be watching closely to see how quickly the proposals are translated into practice once consultation responses and an implementation timeline are published in the new year.