NFU calls for 'longer-term vision' on beaver reintroduction plans

The NFU has urged the government to work with farmers in developing its a 'longer-term vision' to beaver reintroduction before wild releases go ahead.

Wild release of beavers will be permitted under licence as part of a 'carefully planned' reintroduction programme, the government announced earlier this week.

The move builds on existing legal and illegal beaver populations which have established in England.

The government's plan includes details of the new wild release licensing criteria and how existing populations will be managed.

It also sets out the support available to farmers, as well as a commitment to consult with stakeholders on the long-term management plan for beavers.

On Friday (28 February), Defra said the return of beavers would be 'carefully managed to avoid impacts on farming, food production and infrastructure'.

New wild release projects would require a project plan covering a 10-year period before Natural England would consider granting a licence.

But NFU deputy president David Exwood said there were still concerns over the impact that wild beavers could have the farming industry.

He said: “The NFU recognises that, in the right location, beavers can provide certain benefits and some farmers and landowners may be interested in beaver reintroduction opportunities.

“However, we are concerned about the negative impacts beavers can have on productive farmland, as well as the management requirements, costs and risks involved."

Mr Exwood warned that beavers could flood and waterlog fields, feed on agricultural crops like maize, as well as damage and fell trees, such as cricket bat willow.

“The government must put in place a longer-term vision and management plan for beavers – before any further wild releases are considered," he added.

The government released a five-step management approach that sets out the current steps to manage existing beaver populations and impacts.

However, there is currently no longer-term vision or management plan for beavers in place.

The government has committed to consult with stakeholders on the long-term management plan for beavers in England, however this will be once further releases go ahead.

While the government has committed to this, the NFU said it failed to fully reassure farmers that they would have sufficient management options in the future and that their livelihoods would be protected.

“This must include the ability for those involved in beaver management to use all available tools in the toolbox, including lethal control, if beavers become disruptive.

"There must also be strict criteria in place for wild release projects, including an agricultural impact assessment and consultation with the farming community.

“It’s important we work with government in developing its approach to beavers to minimise the negative impacts, while ensuring beavers fit in with wider ambitions for multi-functional land use and food production.”