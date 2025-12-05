NFU calls on families to choose local turkeys amid surge in direct farm sales

British turkey farmers are urging households to make home-grown poultry the centrepiece of their festive table as #BuyMyTurkey Day returns for its ninth year this December.

The NFU is encouraging families to choose locally produced birds and support British farming by buying direct from nearby farms, using the union’s Turkey Finder tool, or by asking butchers where their turkeys have been sourced.

The initiative highlights the importance of supporting homegrown food and farming — reminding shoppers that choosing British meat helps sustain rural communities, promotes animal welfare, and supports high-quality production standards.

Farmers say interest in buying direct has risen year on year, with more households choosing to source food closer to home. This reflects a wider shift toward provenance-led shopping, as consumers increasingly prioritise traceability, welfare standards and the environmental footprint of their festive meal.

Producers say a whole bird offers excellent value, a striking centrepiece and generous leftovers for days of meals beyond Christmas Day.

Jonathan Smith, chair of the NFU Seasonal Poultry Group, said British turkey farmers take pride in being part of the nation’s festive traditions.

He described #BuyMyTurkey Day as a chance to highlight the craft and commitment behind producing “high-quality food”, while reminding people that buying British supports farming families and rural economies.

Smith said the campaign aims to strengthen the link between “the farm gate and the festive table”, emphasising that a whole turkey is not just an impressive centrepiece but “a sustainable choice” at a time when many households are watching their budgets. Its versatility and nutritional value, he added, make it ideal for stretching into multiple meals.

He encouraged shoppers to use the NFU’s Turkey Finder to source local producers, and to ask their butcher if a bird is British and which farm it came from. Supermarket customers are advised to look for the Red Tractor logo and the Union flag to ensure they are buying a home-reared turkey.

Smith said choosing a British bird is an easy way to “make your Christmas dinner extra special… while backing British farming”.