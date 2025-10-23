NFU calls on shoppers to support British turkeys this Christmas

Farmers across the country are gearing up for the NFU’s ninth annual #BuyMyTurkey Day, a national campaign championing British turkey producers and encouraging shoppers to buy local ahead of Christmas.

The initiative highlights the importance of supporting homegrown food and farming — reminding shoppers that choosing British meat helps sustain rural communities, promotes animal welfare, and supports high-quality production standards.

Taking place this year on 5 December, #BuyMyTurkey Day has become a popular social media movement that shines a light on the people behind the nation’s festive centrepiece.

Launched by the NFU, the campaign promotes four simple messages: the benefits of buying a whole bird, asking butchers if their turkeys are British, looking for the Red Tractor logo in supermarkets, and using the NFU Turkey Finder to buy directly from local farms.

In 2024, the campaign reached more than 496,000 people online, demonstrating its growing impact in connecting consumers with local producers.

The NFU said the initiative continues to play an important role in helping people understand the value of British farming and the contribution of local turkey producers.

It added that #BuyMyTurkey Day celebrates the work of British farmers while encouraging shoppers to back British this Christmas.

The union’s Turkey Finder tool now features more than 240 farms across the UK and includes an interactive map, making it easier for consumers to locate nearby producers.

Shoppers are also being encouraged to join the conversation by tagging @BackBritishFarmingNFU, sharing posts, and using the hashtag #BuyMyTurkey to spread the message online.

To help farmers take part, the NFU has produced a digital toolkit with ready-made graphics, captions and social media tips.

Farmers are being encouraged to share photos and videos from their farms, post cooking tips, and engage followers with behind-the-scenes insights about their turkeys and preparations for Christmas.

The NFU said it wants to make it as easy as possible for shoppers to find and enjoy a high-welfare, British turkey this Christmas, adding that buying local supports farmers and ensures the centrepiece of the festive table is something to celebrate.

With Christmas fast approaching, the union is encouraging shoppers, butchers and producers alike to tag, share and support British turkey farmers on 5 December — helping make this year’s #BuyMyTurkey Day the biggest yet.