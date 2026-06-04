NFU campaign puts British chicken in spotlight

The NFU’s first Love British Chicken campaign reached more than one million people as the union sought to highlight the value of British poultry amid concern over rising imports.

The inaugural #LoveBritishChicken week ran from 25 to 31 May to celebrate UK poultry farmers and the chicken they produce year-round.

The NFU said the campaign was launched in response to an influx of poultry products produced to standards that would be illegal in the UK.

Led by NFU Poultry Board chair Will Raw, the campaign encouraged shoppers to back British chicken and look for the Red Tractor logo as a sign of traceability from farm to fork.

Retailer backing helped boost visibility, with Love British Chicken stickers appearing on fresh chicken packs in Morrisons.

The NFU said 500,000 shoppers were reached in Morrisons after Cranswick Country Foods PLC stickered packs with the campaign logo.

Support also came from Red Tractor, Cranswick Country Foods and Co-op, which helped promote the campaign on social media.

NFU social media activity reached more than 123,000 people during the week.

A Back British Farming newsletter promoting the campaign was sent to 513,000 supporters, featuring a recipe and competition to win a British chicken prize box.

More than 19,000 people entered the competition.

The NFU said the campaign had set a strong benchmark for future activity promoting British poultry and the farmers behind it.