NFU commends 'swift' first instalment of new delinked payments

The NFU has commended the Rural Payment Agency's 'swift action' after 98% of eligible farmers received their first instalment of the new delinked payments.

The agency's payment, which is the first of two instalments this year, means that £401m has now been released to farmers' bank accounts.

Farmers will receive continued support through delinked payments from 2024 until 2027.

Delinked payments are based on the average BPS payment made to a farming business for the 2020 to 2022 scheme years.

Progressive reductions will be applied when the RPA calculates delinked payments each year from 2024 to 2027.

The agency has also brought forward the second instalment, which this year will be paid from 30 September.

NFU deputy president David Exwood said the union commended the 'remarkable achievement' in processing over 98% of payments in a single day, surpassing their own projections significantly.

"We also extend our thanks to the RPA staff for their dedication and hard work in making this possible," Mr Exwood added.

“This swift action provides crucial investment in our sector, following a year of weather volatility and high input costs, ensuring they can continue their vital work with improved financial stability.”

RPA chief executive Paul Caldwell said he knew farmers continued to face “a range of challenges this year, with the wet weather and rising costs impacting bottom lines”.

He offered his assurance that farmers will be “paid promptly to improve cash flow during this challenging period”.

Delinked payments are replacing the BPS in England in 2024 and will run until the end of 2027.

When payments are delinked, recipients won’t have to farm the land to receive the payments.

The payments are made directly to farmers’ bank accounts via BACS transfer, with the RPA encouraging farmers to make sure their account details are up to date on the Rural Payments Service.