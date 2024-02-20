NFU Conference: Election will be 'critical' to the future of farming

As political parties gear up for a general election, the NFU is today asking which party will back British farming and deliver the right plan for British food.

Over the past few years, farmers have had to shoulder unsustainably high production costs, devastating flooding and crop losses.

They have also faced uncertainty due to changing agricultural and trade policy, which have all contributed to frustration in farming communities.

The NFU will be addressing these issues directly with political leaders and policymakers at its annual conference in Birmingham today (20 February).

In her opening address, the union's president Minette Batters will highlight the solutions put forward in the union's general election manifesto.

She will call for the need for all political parties to commit to giving food security the same strategic priority as energy security, and sustainable food production the same ambition as legislated environmental targets.

Speaking to more than 1,500 farming, political and stakeholder delegates, Mrs Batters will say: “This election will be critical to the future of farming and the food on our supermarket shelves, in our pubs, hotels, bars and restaurants.

“There is a reason why countries invest in food production. It is to mitigate risk and volatility for consumers and give farmers the confidence to keep producing food.

"But global events have challenged British agriculture, adding to the instability and volatility farmers and growers are facing, when what they really need is certainty.

“That’s why I ask today, which political party will have the right plan for British food?"

Mrs Batters will go on to ask: "Which party will deliver the core standards that ensure food imports meet the same high values of animal welfare and environmental protection as those which British farmers are expected to meet?

“Which party will be the first to set a target for food production with a statutory underpinning? Because there is currently an imbalance between environment and food production in government policy.

"We must see changes this year to redress this before many more farms just simply disappear."

“The Welsh government impact assessment for the Sustainable Farming Scheme predicts 122,200 fewer livestock, 5,500 job losses and £199 million loss to farm incomes," the NFU president will warn.

"That is a red line and we will never support it. We will sit at the same table and find a solution."

She will say: “Extreme weather has also hit British agriculture hard. As we speak, many parts of the country remain flooded. Some winter crops didn’t get planted and some of those that did have been washed away.

"In places, sugar beet and potatoes remain rotting in the ground. And many of our food producing floodplains have been used to store water to protect houses and businesses.

“We must pay farmers for storing flood water on their land. We must speed up planning for on farm reservoirs to store water for crop irrigation. Water security must underpin national food security.

“On supply chain fairness, there is no silver bullet. While there’s no doubt that the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) has transformed the way disputes between supplier and retailer are conducted and resolved, there are still many of our members who will not raise a complaint for fear of being de-listed by supermarkets.

“We need a Blueprint for Action. My suggestion is that the GCA survey of suppliers is used to create a new framework.

"This would embed retailers’ ethical responsibilities to farmers and growers within their business’s environmental sustainability goals and corporate and social responsibility.

“It couldn’t be clearer – progressive policies on sustainable food production aren’t just important for farmers and growers, but anyone who eats food. And it matters at the ballot box.”

The NFU’s annual conference is taking place on the 20-21 February at the ICC in Birmingham.