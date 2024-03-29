NFU criticises proposed recruitment fees for farmers hiring labour

The NFU is calling for a halt to proposed changes to rules requiring growers to pay recruitment fees of workers as it could have a financial impact on many.

New requirements to SMETA (SEDEX Members Ethical Trade Audit) workforce audits will require farmers to pay for the recruitment and transportation fees of the seasonal workers they employ.

SEDEX is a non-profit organisation that aims to improve ethical and responsible business practices in global supply chains.

SMETA is the audit methodology created by SEDEX to evaluate a company’s ethical business practices and manage performance around issues such as labour rights.

But the NFU said the proposal should be paused until there is proper industry consultation and alignment on how it will be fairly implemented.

It also said the financial cost impacts and risks to farming and growing businesses must be fully understood.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said he was 'shocked' that a decision such as this had been decided without the consultation of farmers.

"Paying the recruitment fees of workers could mean that many businesses are no longer commercially viable and will drive food price inflation," he warned.

"It is unclear how the change in standard will be applied fairly and transparently across the supply chain.

“Time and time again, we have kept up the drumbeat of the need for fairness in the supply chain, but this total lack of assessment and understanding of how farming will be impacted will undermine that work.

“It is vital that the proposed changes are paused until there is a full consultation with all stakeholders and a full assessment on the impacts the proposed audit changes will have to the commercial viability of growers, food inflation and UK food security.”