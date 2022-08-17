NFU Cymru calls for 'stability mechanism' amid ongoing volatility

Future farming policy in Wales must include a 'stability mechanism' which underpins food production amid increasing volatility in weather events and costs, NFU Cymru has said.

The mechanism would be an essential component of the Welsh government’s future policy plans, the union said as its representatives are set to meet with policy makers at the Pembrokeshire County Show.

Farmers returning to the event will likely highlight concerns over the impact that ongoing volatility is having on their businesses, namely extreme weather events and surging inflation.

A recent poll of over 700 farmers conducted by NFU Cymru found that 71% of those questioned intended to reduce production next year, principally as a result of rising input costs.

The extremely hot weather experienced in the last six weeks has now intensified the concerns voiced in the farmer survey.

NFU Cymru Pembrokeshire county chairman, Roger Lewis said everyone associated with agriculture in Wales had been feeling significant pressures in recent months.

The UK’s departure from the EU, the impact of the pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine and increasing input costs had posed a 'wide variety of problems' for farmers.

“An already unprecedented and difficult situation has now been further exacerbated by the recent dry weather the UK has been experiencing in recent weeks," Mr Lewis said.

"Pembrokeshire is renowned for its grass growth, but the drought-like conditions we have faced in recent weeks has meant in many cases there has not been adequate grass for animals to graze.

"In fact, many farmers have already had to resort to feeding livestock winter rations and this will certainly have a negative impact on farming systems and margins later in the year.

"Pembrokeshire is also famed for its crops, potato and horticulture output, but the extremely dry weather is having an impact on yields."

Mr Lewis said it was imperative that the Agriculture (Wales) Bill, to be introduced this autumn, included a requirement to ensure the continued stable supply of Welsh food.

“A support measure is an absolute necessity if we are to ensure we can produce high quality, healthy, affordable and sustainable food for a growing population."

According to NFU Cymru's recent poll, just over half (54%) of beef farmers will be reducing stock numbers in the next 12 months, averaging out at an estimated 10% cut in cattle numbers.

In the sheep sector, 46 percent of farmers will be reducing their flock with an estimated average 7 percent reduction in stock numbers.

And four-in-ten (40%) dairy farmers said they would be reducing milk production in the next 12 months, with 39% of arable farmers saying their crop production levels would reduce over the next year.

A minority (21%) of poultry producers said they would be reducing bird numbers.