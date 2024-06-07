NFU Cymru calls on next government to boost agriculture budget

NFU Cymru has published its manifesto for the general election, calling on the next UK government to boost agriculture's budget 'in a world increasingly unstable'.

Although agriculture has been devolved to Cardiff for a quarter of a century, there are a number of important policy areas reserved to Westminster which impact directly and indirectly on the industry.

With the next UK government deciding the overall budget for farming, NFU Cymru's 2024 general election manifesto [PDF] sets out three asks in relation to funding.

The first is for the next government to provide "a ring-fenced, multi-annual agricultural budget for the length of the next parliament".

Secondly, it must also commit to "look afresh" at the budgetary allocation provided to support UK agriculture "in order to restore its real terms value which has been significantly eroded by inflation".

Finally, NFU Cymru says Welsh farming now needs a budget of over £500m annually to take account of inflation and to help ensure that the industry’s ambitions for food, nature and climate can be met.

The union's president Aled Jones said that government investment in agriculture provided stability to farm businesses and was crucial to maintaining the supply of food.

He said: "Our ability as a nation to feed itself is of growing importance in a world which is increasingly unstable as conflict rages in many parts of the world, supply chains are increasingly stressed and our climate changes.”

“Food production and food security must be given the priority they deserve in this country. There are a number of policy levers related to food security which will sit in the hands of the next UK government, and it is vital that we put steps in place to make sure we are a food-secure nation."

NFU Cymru deputy president, Abi Reader added that the union's manifesto covered a range of issues, including funding, climate change and food security.

She said: "I wish all those seeking election next month the very best in their campaigns and I urge them, as well as interested members of the public, to take the time to study NFU Cymru’s manifesto.”