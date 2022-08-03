NFU Cymru challenges council’s non-dairy Eisteddfod smoothie offering

NFU Cymru has met with Ceredigion County Council to raise its concerns over the local authority’s non-dairy smoothie offering on its stand at the National Eisteddfod.

Members of the union voiced disappointment as the council had initially offered only oat smoothies on its Pentref Ceredigion stand at the Eisteddfod, which this year is being hosted on a dairy farm in Tregaron.

NFU Cymru has written to the chief executive of Ceredigion County Council and has met with representatives of the local authority in attendance at Y Maes to discuss the issue.

The union said it was encouraged as farmers' concerns had been acknowledged, and that the council was now offering visitors to its Pentref Ceredigion stand a choice of dairy and non-dairy options.

The National Eisteddfod is a celebration of Wales’ language, culture and heritage and agriculture is seen as an integral part of the fabric of rural communities.

But NFU Cymru president, Aled Jones said the union was 'extremely disappointed' with Ceredigion County Council.

He said NFU Cymru would have further meetings with the council to "discuss the importance of the local farming community".

"It is regrettable that the council has neglected to offer children the opportunity to drink smoothies made with delicious and nutritious locally produced dairy milk, which provides a great source of protein, calcium, Vitamin B and other beneficial nutrients.

"The omission of a smoothie made with dairy milk is all the more perplexing given that this year’s National Eisteddfod is being hosted on a prominent dairy farm in the heart of a rural community," Mr Jones said.

“We are, however, pleased that the concerns of farmers and other Eisteddfod visitors have been heeded and that the council will now be offering children the option to have fresh, healthy and wholesome cow’s milk in their smoothies during the rest of the event.

"It is unfortunate that this initial and unfortunate oversight has detracted from the Pentref Ceredigion stand’s broader showcase of local produce, cookery demonstrations and rural life."