NFU Cymru confronts Powys Council over farm tenant evictions

NFU Cymru has urged Powys County Council to explain its intentions for the county’s farm estate, amid growing concerns that tenants are being pushed off the land.

The union met with the newly appointed council leader, Cllr Jake Berriman, to seek urgent clarity following reports that some tenants had been served notice to quit.

The meeting followed a packed public event in Sarn, near Newtown, where farm tenants expressed alarm at the situation.

The gathering was attended by NFU Cymru President Aled Jones, who underlined the vital role council farms play in supporting rural communities in Wales’ most agricultural county.

At the meeting with Cllr Berriman, the union urged the council to be open about its long-term strategy for the farm estate.

It also called for improved communication with farming tenants to reduce uncertainty and to help with future planning.

NFU Cymru's Montgomeryshire county adviser, Grug Evans, said the timing of the meeting was crucial given the level of concern among tenants.

She explained that the union had shared members’ feedback and sought to understand the council’s broader plans.

Ms Evans said: "We have stressed the need for clear communication with tenants to help alleviate concerns and assist with long-term planning.

"We acknowledge that no two holdings or tenancies are the same. In those unfortunate situations where tenants have been served notice to quit, we’ve urged the council to prioritise provisions to support those affected and aspire to assisting them in continuing their farming journey.”

NFU Cymru Brecon & Radnor county adviser Stella Owen echoed these concerns, saying that council farms are a vital stepping stone for new entrants and young families trying to establish themselves in agriculture.

While acknowledging that council estates inevitably evolve over time, she said it is essential this pathway into farming remains open.

"While we understand that council farm estates will change and evolve over time, it’s crucial that this avenue remains open and any contraction of a council farm estate would naturally be of great concern.

"We’re grateful for the early opportunity to meet with Council Leader Cllr Jake Berriman and we have encouraged the council to keep an ongoing dialogue with us and their tenants on this issue.”

The union said it would continue to work closely with the council to ensure tenants are treated fairly and supported through any changes.