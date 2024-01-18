NFU Cymru council re-elects president and deputy president

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones and NFU Cymru Deputy President Abi Reader have been re-elected to lead the union for another two years.

The pair were re-elected at a meeting of NFU Cymru Council, the union’s ruling body, in Cardiff this week.

Aled Jones, a Gwynedd farmer who runs a pedigree herd of Holsteins, will remain in the role as president until 2026.

Abi Reader, a dairy farmer near Cardiff, will remain in her role as deputy president for two more years.

NFU Cymru Director John Mercer welcomed the news: “We are incredibly lucky to have such a strong national officeholder team working alongside our county officeholder teams and our professional NFU Cymru team of staff.

“With significant policy change on the horizon, volatile markets and global political uncertainty... it’s never been more important to have a strong team representing and protecting the interests of Welsh farmers.

“Many congratulations to all those who have been elected and we look forward to working closely together in the coming two years on behalf of Welsh agriculture.”