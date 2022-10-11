NFU Cymru criticises NRW's 'eye-watering' fee increases

NFU Cymru has expressed concern at proposals for 'eye-watering increases' to Natural Resource Wales’ (NRW) regulatory fees and charges.

The proposals to increase a number of charging regimes are set out in the NRW consultation on permits and licences, launched on Monday (10 October).

These will come into effect from April 2023, and includes proposals for a 10-fold increase in the cost of new applications to £3,728 for land spreading of spent or unused sheep dip.

Changes are also proposed for permits in relation to farming installations for the rearing of pigs and poultry, with the cost of new applications rising from £7,322 to £9,270.

The costs of variations of these permits is proposed to rise from £388 to £5,562.

The regulatory body is also proposing a 6% increase for a number of the annual fees it charges to recover the costs of monitoring and assessing compliance with permit conditions.

Commenting on the proposals, NFU Cymru Rural Affairs Board Chairman, Hedd Pugh said many farmers would be 'dismayed', especially during current inflationary pressures.

"Farmers will be astonished at the scale of the proposed cost increases and disappointed that NRW has not made more effort to streamline the application process and deliver efficiencies to reduce costs.

“There can be no doubt that NRW proposals to increase the costs for sheep dip disposal by 10 times will hinder efforts to eradicate sheep scab, which has been identified by the Wales Animal Health and Welfare Framework Group as a long-standing priority.

"Given the limited options available for treatment of sheep scab - with dipping one of the best options available - farmers will be justified in feeling frustrated at the complete lack of co-ordination across government and its agencies."

For pig and poultry farmers, Mr Pugh warned the proposed increase in charges for new and variations to permits came at an already worrying time for the sectors.

He added: “We want farming to continue to improve its environmental performance, but these cost increases could be seen as a disincentive to improve management practices or limit the availability of diversification and management options for farmers in the future.”

The NRW's consultation closes on 6 January 2023.