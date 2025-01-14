NFU Cymru on lookout for 'enthusiastic' young farmers to join policy group

NFU Cymru is on the lookout for 'proactive, enthusiastic' young farmers to be part of a new intake for their Next Generation Development Group.

Farmers aged 40 and under, from all farming sectors, are being invited to apply to join the group and to represent the future of the Welsh farming industry.

In addition to working with NFU Cymru on key issues such as food and farming policy, farmers will also meet with key figures within government and the agri-food supply chain.

The scheme not only provides an opportunity to engage with top decision makers, but also to network with fellow younger farmers and groups across the UK.

NFU Cymru president Aled Jones said the next generation was 'the lifeblood of Welsh farming'.

"Our Next Generation Development Group has been great for ideas on the future of the industry and has enjoyed real traction with policy makers," he said.

"Being part of it is a great opportunity to get your voice heard and to meet people from across the agriculture industry.

"I really encourage any NFU Cymru members that are interested in this fantastic opportunity to please complete an application without delay."

The group meets around four times a year to discuss key issues affecting young farmers.

There are plans to visit both Cardiff Bay and Westminster to meet politicians, policy makers and to get to the heart of decision making for the Welsh agricultural industry.

The scheme also offers a great opportunity to learn more about the industry and the role of the union.

Those interested in applying can visit the NFU Cymru website to complete the application form.

The application window opened on Monday 13 January and will close on 28 February.

The programme will run for a two-year term commencing with an induction at the end of April 2025.