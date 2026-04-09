NFU Cymru puts farm growth at heart of Senedd election demands

NFU Cymru has put farm growth and food production at the centre of its demands to political candidates, as campaigning intensifies ahead of the Senedd election.

With just weeks to go until voters head to the polls on 7 May, the organisation is calling for a comprehensive “farm to fork” strategy to drive growth, strengthen domestic food security and support the future of Welsh agriculture.

The Senedd has now been dissolved and campaigning is underway, with 96 Members set to be elected across 16 new constituencies at a time of rising costs, policy change and uncertainty across the sector.

NFU Cymru president Abi Reader said the election presents a key opportunity to put agriculture at the forefront of political debate.

She said: “In a world which is increasingly volatile and unpredictable there is now an important opportunity to make sure Welsh agriculture, the food we produce, the jobs we support and the landscape we care for are all at the front and centre of this election campaign.”

The organisation is urging candidates to engage with its proposals and commit to policies that support long-term growth in the sector.

It is also stepping up engagement with politicians through meetings, farm visits and hustings events across Wales.

Alongside this, the organisation is releasing a series of case study videos highlighting the challenges facing farmers, as well as the solutions and opportunities set out in its Growing Forward manifesto.

Ms Reader said the videos give farmers a platform to share their experiences.

She said: “These short clips see farmers speaking from the heart on a range of issues which matter to them and experiences that are shared by their counterparts across the country.”

She added it was “imperative” that these priorities are considered by those seeking election and those who will form the next Welsh Government.

Central to the campaign is the call for a clear strategy to grow Wales’ food and drink sector, backed by ambitious targets and supportive policy.

Ms Reader said Welsh agriculture has significant potential not only in rural communities but across the wider economy.

She said: “Welsh agriculture has so much to offer in terms of growth and benefits not only for those living rurally, but for the whole of Wales.”

She added that unlocking this potential will depend on the right policy and regulatory framework being put in place.

NFU Cymru will host a Wales-wide virtual hustings on 27 April, giving members the opportunity to question party representatives on their agricultural and rural policies ahead of polling day.

The event is expected to give farmers a final opportunity to press candidates on their plans for the sector before casting their votes.