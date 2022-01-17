NFU Cymru search for new intake of next generation farmers

NFU Cymru is on the lookout for a new cohort of enthusiastic young farmers to be part of its Next Generation group to drive forward key policy issues.

Farmers aged 40 and under, from all sectors, are being invited to apply to join the group and to represent the future of the Welsh farming industry.

They will work with the union's policy advisers and officeholders on key policy issues such as future food and farming policy.

NFU Cymru said the union was 'committed' to working with the younger members of the industry.

Farmers will also get the opportunity to meet with key figures within government and the agri-food supply chain.

Due to the pandemic, the current group has been in place since 2018 so this will be the third intake, which usually has a two-year term.

Member of the current Next Generation Group, Sian Davies said: “I wanted to get involved with the group as I felt that the younger generation need to be part of the conversation at all levels of the industry.

"This group not only enables this but can lead to integration into other policy groups and will help develop and filter informed younger generation farmers into the wider union work and wider industry posts.

NFU Cymru President John Davies said future farm policy was a key issue at the moment and would significantly impact the next generation within the industry.

"Being part of NFU Cymru’s Next Generation Group is a great opportunity to get your voice heard," Mr Davies said.

"We at NFU Cymru are keen to get younger members involved in the union, so if you are interested, please complete an application.”

The group meets around four times a year to discuss key issues affecting young farmers. Speakers attend the meetings and discussions are held.

The deadline for applications is 27 February 2022, and is open for Welsh farmers under the age of 40.