NFU Cymru sets up new water quality review group

NFU Cymru has established a dedicated water quality review group to inform the union’s position on an important issue impacting farmers across Wales.

The formation of the Water Quality Review Group will support NFU Cymru's policy position in relation to the review of the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations.

It will provide a platform to gather cross sectoral evidence and feedback on the implementation of the controversial regulations, which were introduced in 2021.

Farmers across all sectors in Wales continue to grapple with many aspects of the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations.

This includes the significant investment costs, securing the necessary planning permissions and achieving compliance with record-keeping requirements.

Ceredigion dairy farmer and NFU Cymru dairy board vice chair, Martin Griffiths, has been appointed to chair the group.

It follows the announcement that Welsh government will appoint an independent external chair to oversee the regulatory review process which must be completed by April 2025.

The government has also confirmed that a regulatory impact assessment will be undertaken on the impact of the 170 kg / N / ha limit and an impact assessment will be undertaken for any proposals consulted upon.

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said it was 'clear' that the Control of the Agricultural Pollution Regulations were 'not fit for purpose'.

"[They] are resulting in significant negative impacts to farm business viability as well as contributing to high levels of stress and anxiety within farming families.

“In this context, NFU Cymru has called for the four-year review of the Control of Agricultural Regulations to be expedited and undertaken prior to 31 December 2024 when the Enhanced Nutrient Management Approach that allows farmers to operate above the 170 kg / N/ ha limit is due to end.

"It is clear that a long-term sustainable solution to N limits is needed," Mr Jones said.

The group's chairman, Martin Griffiths said the pan-Wales nature of the regulations meant that all farmers were affected irrespective of local conditions.

"We believe the review of the regulations should provide the opportunity to amend the regulations so they are workable and achievable on all Welsh farms."