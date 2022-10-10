NFU Cymru to host two events for tenant farmers amid uncertainty

NFU Cymru has arranged two events for tenant farmers to discuss how the latest policy proposals from Welsh government will affect the tenanted sector.

The meetings will provide the opportunity for NFU Cymru to gather feedback from tenant farmers in order to influence the development of the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme.

The union said it wants to ensure the new policy supports all active farmers, including those who do not own the land they farm.

The introduction of Welsh government’s landmark Agriculture Bill signifies a new dawn of change for Welsh farmers.

According to the government, the bill aims to support sustainable food production while conserving the Welsh countryside, culture and language.

The post-Brexit legislation seeks to "recognise the complementary objectives of supporting farmers in the sustainable production of food alongside taking action to respond to the climate and nature emergencies".

But tenant farmers in Wales have expressed disappointment over the bill's lack of ambition for the agricultural tenanted sector.

The bill does not extend protection to farm tenants occupying under Farm Business Tenancies, which now make up around half of the let land in Wales.

NFU Cymru's meetings will feature contributions and updates from union's president Aled Jones, the NFU Cymru policy team, the NFU’s in-house rural surveyor and a farmer panel.

NFU Cymru Tenants Forum Representative, Elwyn Evans said it was vital that future policy worked for all farmers in Wales, including those who do not own the land that they farm.

“These meetings provide an ideal opportunity for tenant farmers in Wales to hear from NFU Cymru’s speakers about how this new legislation and the associated Sustainable Farming Scheme could impact those in the tenant sector.

"The event also offers the chance for tenant farmers to ask questions relating to their tenancy agreement and learn more about the NFU Cymru offer in terms of support for the sector."

The first meeting will be held at Vale of Clwyd Livestock Centre, Ruthin, LL15 1PB on 26 October at 7pm, while the second will take place at Monmouthshire Livestock Centre, Bryngwyn, Raglan, NP15 2BH on 27 October at 7pm.

Farmers wishing to attend these meetings are being asked to register beforehand by contacting the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.

NFU Cymru members can also register for the event on the union’s website.