NFU Cymru: Welsh farmers must be heard in 2026 Senedd election

Welsh farming must be at the top of the political agenda – that’s the clear message as NFU Cymru launched its new election manifesto at the Senedd.

'Welsh Farming: Growing Forward' sets out the union’s priorities and calls to action for all parties and candidates standing in next year’s Senedd election.

At the heart of the document is a strong emphasis on food security, with key proposals including the development of a comprehensive “farm to fork” food strategy.

It also calls for more support for food production in future agricultural policy, and a commitment to boosting the use of Welsh produce in public sector procurement.

The manifesto outlines NFU Cymru’s positions on other critical issues, such as tackling bovine TB, improving water quality, and securing a ring-fenced, multi-annual budget for Welsh farming.

Addressing members of the Senedd, NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “The launch of the manifesto puts the union on the front foot in promoting Welsh agriculture’s key priorities to candidates ahead of the next election.

"While there are 11 months before we head to the polls, this is a critical time for Welsh farming and from our perspective there is not a moment to waste."

He added: “Decisions on agriculture during the next Senedd will shape the future of Welsh farming."

Mr Jones highlighted the far-reaching benefits of Welsh farming, noting its contributions to the environment, economy, and cultural heritage, as well as its role in the nation’s climate efforts.

He said: “Welsh agriculture is an industry that delivers growth and benefits not only for those living rurally, but for the whole of Wales.

"The skills and knowledge forged over generations on our rural family farms deliver the sustainable raw ingredients that spearhead the success of the Welsh food and drink industry."

With the Senedd set to expand to 96 members in 2026 and a shift to proportional representation, NFU Cymru urged candidates across all constituencies to recognise the role of Welsh farmers, even in areas with few farms.

“Every constituency will… be home to many residents who work within Wales’ thriving food and farming supply chain," Mr Jones told the Senedd.

"What is beyond doubt is that the overwhelming majority of those constituents will be reliant on Welsh farmers for the food they eat."