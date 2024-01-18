NFU 'deeply concerned' over food poisoning rise from imported meat

The NFU is 'deeply concerned' that poultry products produced outside of the UK are being imported from countries where salmonella cases are on the rise.

The concern comes in response to an increase in Salmonella enteritidis linked to poultry products imported from Poland.

There were over 200 human cases of salmonellosis linked to such products, including meat and eggs, in 2023 alone.

The Food Standards Agency, along with with UK Health Security Agency, has reminded consumers to take care when handling and cooking poultry products at home.

The NFU called the news 'deeply concerning', adding that the government should "not be allowing imported products to enter our food system that may not be produced to the same standards".

The FSA said it was in discussion with officials in Poland and the EU to ensure steps are taken to improve the safety of poultry and eggs imported from Poland.

Forthcoming import controls on food and feed coming into the UK from the EU will also allow checks that these controls are in place and to help uphold the UK’s high food and feed standards.

Responding to the news, NFU Poultry Board chair James Mottershead urged the public to be 'confident' in the high standards of the nation's food producers.

"British poultry farmers are proud to produce to some of the world’s highest food standards and have to meet stringent food safety and environmental legislation.

"Even though we will always be a trading nation in food, we should not be allowing imported products to enter our food system that may not be produced to the same standards.

“Shoppers can be confident that British poultry and egg farmers are working hard to produce affordable, safe and nutritious food for their plates.

"When shopping consumers can identify these products by looking out for produce with British logos on packs that they know and trust.”

Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA, said the agency's advice includes taking care when storing, handling, and cooking poultry products.

“You should always check the cooking instructions on food packaging, as different brands of the same type of product might have different instructions.

"Cooking food at the right temperature and for the correct length of time will ensure that any harmful bacteria are killed."

She added: “A number of the cases have involved the consumption of eggs produced in Poland and used in meals in restaurants and cafes.

"As a result, the FSA is asking local authorities to remind food businesses about the importance of good hygiene practices."