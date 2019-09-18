NFU demands meeting with Defra over worsening beef prices

The NFU president said beef prices are currently 'criminally low'

Farming minister George Eustice has been called upon by the NFU to attend an urgent meeting as the prolonged period of low beef prices worsens.

NFU and NFU Cymru have called for the meeting with Mr Eustice after prices across finished and store cattle plummets in recent months.

The unions fear the current price that farmers are receiving for their cattle is unsustainable and falls well below the cost of production.

The industry wants to know how Defra and other gvernment departments plan address its transparency and fairness.







If unfair practices are found to pervade this market then they must be dealt with, NFU president Minette Batters says.

“This prolonged period of low prices is extremely alarming and is causing huge pressure on farming businesses,” she said.

“The returns to farmers must enable this industry to remain sustainable or we will start to see people leaving the industry.”

Mrs Batters called the low prices 'criminal' and warns that it could worsen if the UK leaves with no-deal by the 31 October deadline.

This step would see British farmers lose access to their largest trading partner, the European Union.

“It is critical that the government address these issues urgently before chasing down widespread reform of agricultural support,” she added.

NFU Cymru President John Davies said: “We have reached crisis point in the beef market. Let’s be clear, the sustainability of specialist beef production is at stake here.

“The government has a duty to ensure fair and functioning supply chains and we ask that they investigate this as a matter of urgency.

“I look forward to meeting the Minister with Minette to discuss this critical issue for our members.”