NFU demands 'swift and fair' action for farmers impacted by HS2 cancellation

The NFU has called for a 'swift and fair resolution' to ensure farmers impacted by the northern stretch of the HS2 rail project can get back to business.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the northern leg of the HS2 rail project between Birmingham and Manchester is set to be scrapped.

After much speculation, Mr Sunak revealed the news during his closing speech at the 2023 Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

It was announced that HS2 trains will start at Euston as planned and run to Birmingham on the new track – the construction of which has been in progress for a number of years.

After Birmingham, high speed trains will continue the journey towards Manchester on existing track.

Commenting on the news, NFU vice president David Exwood said it would come as a ‘huge relief’ to many, and that it was important that there was a ‘swift and fair resolution’ to ensure farms could get back to business following compulsory purchase orders.

He added: “For those farming businesses impacted between Birmingham and Manchester, it is vital that land already taken is returned quickly and no safeguarding is left in place.

"We also need to see outstanding settlements sorted, especially as farmers and growers continue to face financial pressures due to high production costs.

“We must not forget those farmers on Phase 1 of HS2 from London to Birmingham who have been feeling the impact of construction most acutely and have not been treated fairly or remain to be compensated fully for the land taken, resulting in severe disruption to their businesses.

"We will keep up pressure on HS2 to deal with these farmers as a priority."

The Prime Minister said that he would use the estimated £36 billion in savings from scrapping phase 2b of HS2 to fund regional rail, bus and road in the north of England, the Midlands and across the country.

The announcement comes after years of frustration from farmers who are impacted by the disruption caused by the major rail infrastructure project.

The NFU has provided support to members across the planned route, from legal support wherever possible, as well as petitioning towards MPs to ensure that farmers impacted receive a fair deal.

Mr Exwood concluded: “It is imperative that all farm businesses impacted by HS2, at whatever stage of the line, are left in a strong, viable condition where land can still be farmed productively.

“It is also important that government learns lessons from how HS2 has been handled so that similar issues can be avoided with future infrastructure projects.”