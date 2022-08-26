NFU Education receives £30,000 to help deliver farming lessons

The NFU Mutual Charitable Trust has donated £30,000 to help support projects to deliver knowledge about food and farming to schoolchildren.

The funding will go toward NFU Education to help it deliver projects such as Farming STEMterprise, as well as recruiting Farmers for Schools ambassadors.

Twelve other rural and farming groups received funding from NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, worth nearly half a million pounds.

The funds aim to help to deliver initiatives including rural poverty relief, helping small farming businesses thrive, and supporting the UK’s air ambulance network.

For NFU Education, the £30,000 worth of funding will mean more schools are set to receive the food and farming message.

According to the group, more than half a million children have benefited from at least one lesson with NFU Education in the past two years.

NFU President Minette Batters welcomed the 'generous donation' from NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.

"This will go towards the fantastic projects that so many students across the country have taken advantage of, including Farming STEMterprise, Farmers for Schools and our live lessons.

“This money will allow even more students to learn important messages about food, farming and nutrition through STEM teaching resources."

She added: “The work that NFU Education does is so important in teaching the next generation about where their food comes from, and the popularity of our projects show the appetite to learn more.”

Other organisations set to benefit from NFU Mutual's donations include Farming Community Network and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).